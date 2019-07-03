NBA Summer League Tournament to start for former Tigers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Four former LSU basketball players will be hitting the court starting Friday in the Las Vegas NBA Summer League Tournament.
Second round draft pick Tremont Waters will be playing for the Boston Celtics, Naz Reid, who recently signed a two-way contract will be playing with the Minnesota Timberwolves summer league team.
Former LSU Tiger Brandon Sampson, who played 14 games for the Chicago Bulls as part of a two-way contract in the 2018-2019 season. Sampson is now on the Golden State summer league team. Keith Hornsby, who played the last three years for the Texas Legends of the G-League will be on the Portland Trail Blazers summer league.
Two Tigers, Josh Gray and Duop Reath, will play for the Brooklyn Nets summer league squad. Gray last played for the LG Sakers of South Korea, while Reath has played last year for the KK FMP team in Serbia.
Each team will play in four games starting Friday, July 5th and July 11th. The top teams of the tournament advancing to the elimination tournament. The teams not advancing will have one more consolation contest.
Boston Celtics ( Tremont Waters)
July 6 – vs. Philadelphia, 4:30 p.m., ESPN
July 8 – vs. Cleveland, 6:30 p.m., NBA-TV
July 9 – vs. Denver, 7 p.m., ESPN2
July 11 – vs. Memphis, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2
Brooklyn Nets (Josh Gray, Duop Reath)
July 5 – vs. Dallas, 6 p.m., NBA-TV
July 7 – vs. Croatia, 3 p.m., NBA-TV
July 8 – vs. Washington, 4:30 p.m., NBA-TV
July 10 – vs. Orlando, 4:30 p.m., ESPNU
Golden State Warriors (Brandon Sampson)
July 5 – vs. Charlotte, 8 p.m., NBA-TV
July 7 – vs. Toronto, 11 a.m., ESPN
July 8 – vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 10:30 p.m., NBA-TV
July 10 – vs. Denver, 10:30 p.m., ESPNU
Minnesota Timberwolves (Naz Reid)
July 5 – vs. Cleveland, 4 p.m., NBA-TV
July 7 – vs. Atlanta, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2
July 8 – vs. Milwaukee, 8 p.m., ESPNU
July 10 – vs. Miami, 6 p.m., NBA-TV
Portland Trail Blazers (Keith Hornsby)
July 6 – vs. Detroit, 2:30 p.m., ESPNU
July 7 – vs. Houston, 9 p.m., NBA-TV
July 9 – vs. Utah, 5 p.m., ESPN2
July 11 – vs. Oklahoma State, 7 p.m., NBA-TV
