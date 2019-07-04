Jury questioning in Kevin Daigle murder case to resume Friday

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPLC) - It may be a holiday, but not in the capital murder trial of Kevin Daigle.
Jury questioning is on hold until tomorrow, but attorneys for both sides and the judge held court to resolve various motions in the case.
For one, the judge refused to quash the Calcasieu Parish list from which grand jurors were picked back in 2015 when Daigle was first indicted. The defense had argued it left off newly registered voters because of how often the list is updated.
Daigle, 57, waived his presence in court today.
He’s on trial for first-degree murder in the death of State Trooper Steven Vincent, who was shot on Fruge Road Aug. 23, 2015.
Daigle is also accused of killing another man, 54-year-old Blake Brewer, but that case will be tried separately.
If convicted of first-degree murder, the trial will move into the penalty phase when jurors will hear testimony and decide if Daigle should be executed.
The trial was moved to Lafayette due to concerns about whether Daigle could get a fair trial in Calcasieu.
So far, 48 jurors have made it through preliminary questioning which means they are “death qualified” and could fairly consider both life in prison and execution.
However, more prospective jurors will still be picked before a jury and alternates are finalized.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.