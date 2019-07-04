How to keep your pets safe during firework displays

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Many people gear up for fireworks on the Fourth of July, but one thing to be aware of before setting them off is your pet.
Calcasieu Parish Animal Services sees an uptick in lost and injured pets around this time of the year, according to Field Supervisor Julie Teague.
“Any time there are fireworks, Fourth of July being one of the main holidays, we do run into a lot of lost pets, to where we are called out because someone has found a pet that was either trying to get into their home, into the car with them, because they were scared," Teague said.
She said they see more pets get injured because when they’re scared they run away, often into the road.
Teague offered some tips for pet owners to heed during firework displays.
“Make sure that they are in a secure location, that they can’t escape,” Teague said. "If they’re an outside animal, and you know that they have these anxieties, maybe bring them in to where you’re not taking that chance of losing them.”
She said one of the most important things pet owners an do, not just on the Fourth, but anytime, is get their animals micro-chipped.
That way if they do escape, they can be taken to any vet’s office and scanned for free to locate their owner.
And Teague said even if you aren’t a pet owner, but you’re planning on setting of fireworks, you should always be aware of the pets living around you.
“They do need to be very conscious of maybe the animals that they see on a day-to-day basis in their neighborhood, you know, so if they do see one that’s scared, maybe they can get him home.”
If your pet does escape during fireworks and it’s not micro-chipped, the Calcasieu Parish Animal Shelter will hold them for a time until their owner is located.
You can find their lost and found list here.
Teague also suggested checking local Facebook pages, as people often post missing and found dogs on them.
