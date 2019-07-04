Health officials warn of heat exhaustion ahead of 4th of July weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Having fun in the sun during these summer months is what many want to do, but it is smart to stay cool and hydrated to avoid heat exhaustion.
According to the CDC, this can lead the body to experience things like fatigue, headaches, nausea, dizziness, and vomiting.
Delricki Prudhomme is a trainer at Gigi’s Gym and says with anyone he is working with, he always makes sure to take those much needed breaks.
"I work with kids every morning, you know I have a camp with them, so when we're outside doing our physical activities and playing our games and stuff,” Prudhomme said. “I always tell them, 'I know were in the middle of a game, but if you feel you need water, go."
Jon Gray, Emergency Department Director at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital says if left untreated, heat exhaustion can progress into something much worse.
"If you know that you're going to be outside during the day in the hot temperatures, whether it's for work or for pleasure, you certainly need to make sure you're well hydrated before you go out,” Gray said. “If you intend on sweating a lot, you need to replace those fluids and electrolyte losses with sports drinks. Heat exhaustion is easily treated but it can progress to heat stroke and you could actually start having stroke like symptoms."
Gray says people with diabetes or high blood pressure are particularly prone to heat exhaustion. So he says one of the best ways to cool off is to use a cool mist and have a fan blowing on you.
Prudhomme says the most important rule when it comes to prevention is simple.
“Listen to your body,” Prudhomme said. “If something doesn’t feel right, it’s time to go ahead and cease that activity and do something else.”
