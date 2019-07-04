First Alert Forecast: Little to no rain with very hot temperatures for a few days

This evening, the sky will be clear, and the rain will be nowhere to be found. So, for fireworks, it should be ideal weather to go watch. However, it will be hot. Temperatures will slowly fall out of the 90s but will still be in the 80s this evening. Then the humidity will make it feel a lot hotter. Keep a bottle of water with you to stay hydrated, even after the sun goes down. Remember to be safe when shooting off any fireworks yourself.