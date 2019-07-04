First Alert Forecast: Little to no rain with very hot temperatures for a few days

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Happy 4th! For the rest of today, it will be hot! That will be the big story of the day. The good news is that the rain chances are down to zero! That will mean that there will be no cooling showers to help relief the heat. Temperatures will be soaring to the lower to mid 90s today with triple digit heat indices. If you are spending time outside today, make sure to watch the heat.
This evening, the sky will be clear, and the rain will be nowhere to be found. So, for fireworks, it should be ideal weather to go watch. However, it will be hot. Temperatures will slowly fall out of the 90s but will still be in the 80s this evening. Then the humidity will make it feel a lot hotter. Keep a bottle of water with you to stay hydrated, even after the sun goes down. Remember to be safe when shooting off any fireworks yourself.
Overnight, it should be mostly clear. There may be a few clouds here and there, but still no rain. Since it will be so muggy overnight, I cannot rule out some patchy fog in the morning. The winds will also be light after midnight. Temperatures will be warm and only cool to the mid to upper 70s. it should still be a nice start to the day on Friday.
We will another dry day on Friday thanks to a high-pressure center moving in to Louisiana. This will keep the rain away. I have a 0% chance of rain Friday so if you were lucky to have Thursday and Friday off, you should be able to enjoy some great weather! Temperatures will be hot though. Highs will be in the lower to mid 90s. Then the heat index values should be in the triple digits around 100-106. Make sure to stay hydrated and don’t be afraid to go inside to cool off.
On Saturday, it will still be really nice. There should not be much rain in the afternoon since that same high-pressure center will be nearby. That same high-pressure center will be nearby keeping the rain away. It will be moving away, but at least for Saturday, it will still be close enough to us to cause a positive impact. Temperatures should warm up to the mid 90s.
On Sunday, there will be a slightly higher chance of rain. I have a 20% chance a couple showers pop up. So, by no means will it be a washout. Therefore, I would not cancel any plans you may have outdoors. Temperatures will be hot and will top out in the lower to mid 90s. It should be a nice weekend for any outdoor plans.
Monday next week may have a few more scattered showers. I do not think it will be a washout. The rain will most likely be isolated. I have a 30% chance of rain for the day. Temperatures will still be hot, especially wherever there is not rain. Highs will be in the lower 90s with high heat index values.
Tuesday and Wednesday will also have about a 30% chance of rain. There will be isolated to scattered showers both days. The rain should occur in the afternoon. So, in the morning and evening there should not be much rain. Temperatures will reach the lower to mid 90s. The rain may bring a little relief to help those temperatures.
Quick note about the tropics; the Atlantic side is still quiet, and nothing is expected to develop in the next five days. On the Pacific side, hurricane Barbara is slowly weakening and will likely fall apart before hitting Hawaii. Let’s keep the tropics quiet for as long as we can!
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.