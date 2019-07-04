FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Getting even hotter as the weekend approaches

The good news for those of you wanting drier weather, we will get just that for the remainder of the week and into the upcoming weekend. Some of the hottest air of the season will arrive as well with afternoon highs topping out in the middle 90s and daily heat index values around 105 each afternoon. Isolated storms begin to return by Sunday and into the start of next week, but not soon enough to break the scorching heat as each day brings highs up between 93 and 95 before the storms develop.