FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Getting even hotter as the weekend approaches

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Mother Nature is already in the fireworks business over parts of the Houston Metro area this morning as a cluster of thunderstorms continues to push towards the north and east. While these storms will likely miss Southwest Louisiana although, a couple of our computer models do show some of the outflow from these storms sparking one or two isolated showers or thunderstorms over the area before noon today. There is a small 20% chance of storms during the morning, otherwise we miss the rain altogether and deal with the heat.
Throughout the afternoon, rain chances drop to around 10% as the heat and humidity result in the lower 90s feeling like about 105 during the afternoon. Take your heat precautions on this Independence Day and make sure to put on the sunscreen if you’re outdoors by the pool spending time out in the sun as the UV index remains very high!
The good news for those of you wanting drier weather, we will get just that for the remainder of the week and into the upcoming weekend. Some of the hottest air of the season will arrive as well with afternoon highs topping out in the middle 90s and daily heat index values around 105 each afternoon. Isolated storms begin to return by Sunday and into the start of next week, but not soon enough to break the scorching heat as each day brings highs up between 93 and 95 before the storms develop.
This is a very quiet benign weather pattern which is not uncommon for the summer months, or summer doldrums as we call it, but the good news is that the tropical Atlantic remains free of storms and will likely remain that way over the next several days. Meanwhile, Major Hurricane Barbara remains out to sea and is expected to weaken before approaching Hawaii early next week, but another storm on its heels could form later today or tomorrow and take a similar track.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
