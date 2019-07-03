Viral ice cream-licking video likely occurred in Lufkin store; suspect identified

From the Lufkin Police Department
LUFKIN, Texas (News Release) - Lufkin Police Department is investigating the viral video of a woman licking Blue Bell ice cream and putting it back in the display case.
The video hit social media June 28, launching an investigation that led from Walmart stores in San Antonio to Houston and eventually Lufkin.
Early this week social media commenters identified the woman seen licking a half-gallon of “Tin Roof” as being from San Antonio. That lead San Antonio law enforcement to believe it was one of their Walmart stores. A store display case matching the one in the video could not be found.
Warning: The video included with the tweet contains graphic language.
The search then went to Houston Walmart stores after investigators learned the identified woman may be living with a boyfriend in that area. Again, a store display case matching the one in the video could not be found.
Earlier this morning, Blue Bell corporate instructed all of its division managers to see if they could identify the store location. Within an hour of the corporate plea, a Lufkin division manager called, saying he believed it was Lufkin Walmart. He based this on the store’s unique merchandising which matched the video.
At 1:10 p.m. today, Blue Bell contacted us, saying that they believed the viral video took place in the Lufkin Walmart store and that they had retrieved what they believed to be the tainted container of ice cream.
By 4 p.m., detectives had obtained surveillance video placing a woman matching the suspect description in the Lufkin store on June 28 around 11 p.m.
Detectives believe they have the woman identified and the investigation is ongoing.
Appropriate charges will be filed, according to Lufkin Director of Public Safety Gerald Williamson.
“Our biggest concern is consumer safety – in that regard we are glad to see the tainted product off the shelves,” Williamson said. “We are recommending that as a precaution Blue Bell remove products from the Lufkin Walmart shelves until our investigation is complete.”
Blue Bell issued the following statement about the incident.
We have identified a Walmart in Lufkin, Texas, as the store where the malicious act of food tampering took place. Our staff recognized the location in the video, and we inspected the freezer case. We found a Tin Roof half gallon that appears to have been compromised. Based on security footage, the location and the inspection of the carton, we believe we may have recovered the half gallon that was tampered with. Out of an abundance of caution, we have also removed all Tin Roof half gallons from that location.
The Lufkin Police Department has been notified and is taking over the investigation.
The safety of our ice cream is our highest priority, and we work hard to maintain the highest level of confidence of our customers. Food tampering is not a joke, and we will not tolerate tampering with our products. We are grateful to the customers who alerted us and provided us with information.