Vinton man dies in fatal car accident on Houston River Road

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office says that a Vinton man has died in a single vehicle accident in Sulphur.
According to Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman, Kim Myers, deputies responded to a call about the accident on Houston River Road around 6:45 p.m on July 2, 2019.
Deputies say witnesses saw a car traveling westbound on the road which passed them in a no passing zone at a high rate of speed.
Witnesses said that further down the road they saw the victim’s car drift off the road to the left.
After a preliminary investigation deputies say that Austin W. Hebert, 35, of Vinton, drifted off the road for unknown reasons and struck a driveway and a ditch. This caused his vehicle to go airborne and travel over 300 feet before striking a culvert.
Hebert was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office says that while speeding may be the cause of the accident their investigation is still ongoing.
