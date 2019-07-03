UL Lafayette head baseball coach Tony Robichaux dies at 57

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Tony Robichaux, the longtime head baseball coach of the UL Lafayette Ragin’ Cajuns, has died, the university announced Wednesday.
Robichaux died Wednesday morning “with his family and loved ones at his side” at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, according to the university’s statement.
Prior to coaching at Louisiana, Robichaux was the head baseball coach at McNeese State University.
Robichaux suffered a heart attack on Sunday, June 23. He underwent one surgery, then, on Sunday, June 30, UL announced a second surgery had been performed and that he was in critical condition.
Robichaux was married to the former Colleen Dailey, with whom he had three children and eight grandchildren.
Robichaux had been coach at UL Lafayette since 1995. He is the school’s all-time wins leader. Robichaux had 1,177 career victories.
Before arriving in Lafayette in 1995, Robichaux served as head coach of McNeese for eight seasons. He led the Cowboys to a combined 263-177 record, including a school-record 41 wins in his last season there. He also led the program to its first-ever national ranking during the 1994 season.
