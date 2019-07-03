UL Lafayette head baseball coach Tony Robichaux dies at 57

UL Lafayette head baseball coach Tony Robichaux dies at 57
Tony Robichaux, head coach of Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Baseball, died at the age of 57 on July 3, 2019, in New Orleans, La. (Source: University of Louisiana at Lafayette)
July 3, 2019 at 1:17 PM CDT - Updated July 3 at 2:11 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Tony Robichaux, the longtime head baseball coach of the UL Lafayette Ragin’ Cajuns, has died, the university announced Wednesday.

Robichaux died Wednesday morning “with his family and loved ones at his side” at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, according to the university’s statement.

Prior to coaching at Louisiana, Robichaux was the head baseball coach at McNeese State University.

Robichaux suffered a heart attack on Sunday, June 23. He underwent one surgery, then, on Sunday, June 30, UL announced a second surgery had been performed and that he was in critical condition.

Robichaux was married to the former Colleen Dailey, with whom he had three children and eight grandchildren.

Robichaux had been coach at UL Lafayette since 1995. He is the school’s all-time wins leader. Robichaux had 1,177 career victories.

Before arriving in Lafayette in 1995, Robichaux served as head coach of McNeese for eight seasons. He led the Cowboys to a combined 263-177 record, including a school-record 41 wins in his last season there. He also led the program to its first-ever national ranking during the 1994 season.

“It is difficult to imagine this University, or this community, without coach Tony Robichaux. For players and fans alike, he was Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Baseball, a transformative, iconic figure who strengthened and nurtured the program for a quarter century. Coach Robichaux recorded more than 900 victories during his tenure here, but his life and influence cannot, and should not, be measured in wins and losses alone. Rather, his legacy rests in the lessons he taught student-athletes about their lives beyond the diamond. He urged them to be magnanimous in victory, reflective in defeat, and to exemplify integrity and determination in all they did. Because he lived these principles, he was more than a coach. He was a lodestar, a light that guides travelers toward a destination. That’s how Tony Robichaux will be remembered by everyone who admired him and by the University he represented so well. Gail and I join the University community in extending our condolences and prayers to Colleen, Ashley, Justin, Austin and the entire Robichaux family.”
UL Lafayette President Dr. Joseph Savoie

Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.