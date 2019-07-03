SWLA Arrest Report - June 2, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 2, 2019.
Kendra Shanat Smith, 41, Lafayette: Possession of stolen things between $1,000 and $5,000.
Shane Patrick Granger, 35, Westlake: Organized retail theft under $500 (4 charges); unauthorized use of an access card between $500 and $1,500 (2 charges); credit card fraud by persons authorized to provide goods and services (8 charges); identity theft under $300 (8 charges).
Anthony Wayne Slydell, 48, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; probation violation.
Marion Joseph Williams, 20, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things between $5,000 and $25,000.
Ashley Renee Moreau, 34, Lake Charles: Child endangerment; production, manufacture distribution, or possession of a Schedule V drug; production, manufacture distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug (2 charges); production, manufacture distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (4 charges); production, manufacture distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges); first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or more); possession of drug paraphernalia; use of a controlled dangerous substnce in the presence of a minor.
Kelsey Roy Richard, 29, Sulphur: Strangulation.
Jamarcus Devonte Tezeno, 26, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (3 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession with a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession with a Schedule IV drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession with a Schedule V drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or more); possession of drug paraphernalia.
Alvin Joseph Pullman Jr., 36, Lake Charles: First offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia; first offense possession of synthetic marijuana.
Alex Ray Wyman, 27, Ogden, UT: Disturbing the peace; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); entry on or remaining in places on land after being forbidden; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Matthew Blaine Wallace, 25, Sulphur: Out of state detainer.
Johnny Son Jones, 34, Sulphur: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; disturbing the peace.
Jason William Stepp, 41, Lake Charles: Burglary.
James Douglas Scott Jr., 37, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; theft of a firearm; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Richard Krin Lee, 51, Lake Charles: Failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator.
Katelyn Renee Chretien, 20, Lake Charles: Burglary; theft under $1,000.
Kenny Ray Brown, 52, Lake Charles: Parole violation.
Andrae Demond Guillory, 28, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Dalton Michael Novak, 27, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; carrying of weapons during a crime or in the presence of a illegal drug.
Kayla Marie Vincent, 35, Sulphur: Probation violation (2 charges).
John Paul Landry, 25, Sulphur: First offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of drug paraphernalia; parole violation.
Gary Jarroid Bryant, 31, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; obstruction of justice.
Steven Wautossi Roe, 38, Sulphur: Theft under $1,000; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule III drug; theft under $1,000.
Jeffrey John Kuehner, 53, West Monroe: Theft under $1,000; contempt of court (4 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia.
Nicholas Pete Brewer, 36, Tallulah: Criminal mischief; out of state detainer.
Erick Aguirre, 25, Lake Charles: First offense DWI; hit & run driving; aggravated property damage; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.
Richardo Andre Dupre, 23, Lafayette: Probation violation.
Lawrence Anthony Cook, 36, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; obstruction of justice; criminal trespassing.
Bobby Ray Raiford Jr., 29, Lake Charles: Property damage under $1,000.
Dewey Glenn Burnworth Jr., 31, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; first offense possession of synthetic marijuana; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less).
