SWLA Arrest Report - June 2, 2019

Ashley Renee Moreau, 34, Lake Charles: Child endangerment; production, manufacture distribution, or possession of a Schedule V drug; production, manufacture distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug (2 charges); production, manufacture distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (4 charges); production, manufacture distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges); first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or more); possession of drug paraphernalia; use of a controlled dangerous substnce in the presence of a minor.