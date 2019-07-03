LDWF explains alligator removal after family finds one on property

MERRYVILLE, La. (KPLC) - What are you supposed to do if you find an alligator on your property?
“I said, ‘something don’t look right,’ there was something floating in the water. I said ‘that looks like a gator head, there ain’t no way,'" said Bubba Fuselier, who found an alligator in a pond on his property Sunday.
While Fuselier is no stranger to gators, he said he’s eager to get it off of his property for his family’s sake, and for the sake of the gator.
“When you have little ones, you know, they don’t know any fear, or any danger. They’re down here and not aware there’s a gator in here, he could have easily come up out of no where and grabbed one," Fuselier said. “We don’t want to hurt him, we just want him relocated to where he can be happy too.”
But, how exactly does a person get a gator removed?
Wildlife and Fisheries Biologist Supervisor Kori LeGleu-Buxton said it’s best to call your local field office or Operation Field Thief’s number.
“Alligators under four feet are generally not considered dangerous, you know. If they’re larger than that or they’re behaving aggressively, and they don’t move out on their own, then that’s definitely a time you’d want to contact us," Legleu-Buxton said.
However, she said not all alligators post a threat.
“You know if the alligator’s not acting aggressively, or causing any problems, a lot of times we just, you know, advise them to leave it alone, wait a couple of days. Most of the time they’ll move on on their own," Legleu-Buxton said.
Fuselier said this gator, who he now calls Troy after Troy Landry, one of the stars of Swamp People, is just lucky it found its way into his pond.
“Ain’t too many gators make it around a Cajun’s house. I was just nice this time!” Fuselier said.
