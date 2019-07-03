Lake Area officials discuss safety of local refineries in wake of Philadelphia accident

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Just a matter of weeks ago, Philadelphia saw an enormous explosion after one of it’s refineries erupted over night. In recent months, we’ve also seen places like Deer Park, Texas covered in smoke after a fire broke out at one of it’s facilities.
Being that the Lake Area is surrounded by industry, it begs the question of how safe are we from our own refineries?
Larry Deroussel, Executive Director of the Lake Area Industry Alliance, says our industries are safe with rigorous safety measures in place.
"When an incident occurs like the one in Philadelphia, the plants will make a determined effort to find out what caused it and what steps that plant is taking, then they'll evaluate their own plant to minimize the possibility of that sort of thing happening in our area," Deroussel said.
Dick Gremillion, Director of the Calcasieu Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness says there is nothing to be concerned about.
"Been here over 25 years, we've had maybe 2 significant fires during that time period,” Gremillion said. “The facilities we have here have very good emergency procedures."
But even though he says it is safe, it is always good to be attentive to any and all announcements put out by the Office Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness. You can stay on top of that news by signing up with their app CalcaShout or follow OHSEP on facebook.
"We do have a lot of industry in this area,” Gremillion said. “If you live in this area, it requires some extra diligence, frankly. A lot of people work at those facilities, so we just encourage you to be aware of your circumstances."
“It’s human nature to be concerned when something like that happens,” Deroussel said. “And I don’t think people have anything to have great concern about relative to their safety here in lake Charles.”
Gremillion says though we are safe here, it is always a good idea to be prepared. He recommends figuring out a family plan in the event of an accident.
