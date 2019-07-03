Jennings man arrested after allegedly molesting his girlfriend’s 10-year-old daughter

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Jefferson Davis Sheriff’s Office says that a Jennings man has been arrested after allegedly molesting a 10-year-old girl.
Deputies were called to a Jennings hospital on July 1, 2019 after receiving the complaint.
The victim’s mother informed deputies that her daughter had told her that Jason Craft, the mother’s boyfriend, had touched her inappropriately the night of June 30, 2019.
The victim was transported to Lake Charles Memorial hospital for examination and the Sheriff’s Office obtained a warrant for Craft for first degree rape.
Craft was arrested on July 2, 2019 and is currently being held in the Jefferson Davis Parish jail with no bond.
