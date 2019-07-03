Hall of fame boxing announcer Al Bernstein visits Daley’s Boxing Studio

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Daley’s Boxing Studio has been at its new Ryan St. location since November, but over the weekend a special guest paid a visit for the first time.
Hall of fame boxing analyst Al Bernstein was in Lake Charles at the end of June to visit a man he considers a brother.
“My ties to the Daley family go back to 1980 when I came down for an ESPN broadcast,” Bernstein said. “From that point we became fast friends and I even gravitated to coming down to Lake Charles and even owned some land down here for a while and called Lake Charles my second home."
“He’s a family member and has always been around,” Daley admitted. “He’s like my big brother.”
It’s Bernstein’s first time seeing the new gym with this being his first trip to the Lake Area since the passing of boxing legend Phil Daley two years ago.
“The passing of the torch to Scott as far as what Daley Boxing means to Lake Charles is what lured me to come back down here as well,” said Bernstein. “To visit and see that in operation.”
“He is who he is," Daley admitted. "He has a strong impact on the community even in the past when he comes. He’s Mr. Boxing.”
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.