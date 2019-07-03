Getting more blighted, adjudicated property back into commerce

"This is not taking rights away from property owners. It’s making sure that property owners have reasonable efforts at notice. So, if a property owner is not exercising any kind of interest in owning their property, they’re not mowing it, they’re not showing up once a year to pay their taxes, they’re not inquiring with the tax assessor’s office about whether taxes are owed, if they’re not expressing any type of interest or any type of effort to exercise any responsibility in ownership then they don’t need to own it and it needs to get out of their names and it needs to get into private commerce with people who want to be responsible owners and make the property better and hence make the community better,” said Judson.