FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mother Nature’s fireworks today, hotter and drier in time for the 4th of July

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Our forecast keeps higher than normal rain chances in place today thanks to a surge or deep tropical moisture moving onshore from the Gulf. This will send scattered thunderstorms back inland and continue to allow them to develop on and off most of the day ahead. Rain chances for the morning commute will start off low but increase gradually through the morning and afternoon. As was the case yesterday, storms that develop will have the potential for heavy downpours and cloud to ground lightning. These storms should also keep high temperatures just out of the 90s for most areas.
The evening is shaping up to be much improved with any storms that linger coming to an end by sunset. Temperatures will remain warm through the evening and the muggy factor will be high for any outdoor activities but at least storms won’t be as likely for your pre-4th of the July fireworks celebrations. Temperatures overnight will fall into the lower to middle 70s.
The better news for Thursday is that drier weather is on the return as a ridge of upper level high pressure builds stronger overhead. This will essentially cut out all thunderstorm development beginning tomorrow, with highs pushing closer to the middle 90s and heat index values as high as 105 during the afternoon. This ridge of high pressure will remain strong over the state through Friday and the weekend with only isolated afternoon storms returning for Saturday and Sunday during the hottest part of the afternoon.
While the tropics in the Atlantic basin remains very quiet, the eastern Pacific continues to track major Hurricane Barbara that could eventually pose a threat to Hawaii by next week, although weakening is expected as it moves into the cooler waters of the central Pacific. It remains a strong category 4 storm this morning out over the open water. The good news close to home is that no new tropical development is expected over the remainder of the week!
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
