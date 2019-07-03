FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mother Nature’s fireworks today, hotter and drier in time for the 4th of July

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Our forecast keeps higher than normal rain chances in place today thanks to a surge or deep tropical moisture moving onshore from the Gulf. This will send scattered thunderstorms back inland and continue to allow them to develop on and off most of the day ahead. Rain chances for the morning commute will start off low but increase gradually through the morning and afternoon. As was the case yesterday, storms that develop will have the potential for heavy downpours and cloud to ground lightning. These storms should also keep high temperatures just out of the 90s for most areas.