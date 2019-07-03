First Alert Forecast: Drier and hotter weather for Independence Day and this weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - For the rest of today, I am keeping a 40% chance of rain for the afternoon. Once again, it will be scattered and not a complete washout. I cannot rule out some heavy rain at times though. There should also be plenty of storms mixed in with the rain. You may need an umbrella with you as you head out the door. Temperatures will be hot again, but it could be worse. With the clouds and rain, it should help keep the temperature around the upper 80s and possibly in the lower 90s.