First Alert Forecast: Drier and hotter weather for Independence Day and this weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - For the rest of today, I am keeping a 40% chance of rain for the afternoon. Once again, it will be scattered and not a complete washout. I cannot rule out some heavy rain at times though. There should also be plenty of storms mixed in with the rain. You may need an umbrella with you as you head out the door. Temperatures will be hot again, but it could be worse. With the clouds and rain, it should help keep the temperature around the upper 80s and possibly in the lower 90s.
This evening, the rain should be coming to an end. I do not expect much rain after sunset. Therefore, the rain chances will be going down. So, if you have any evening plans, I do not think you need an umbrella. Temperatures will still be quite warm. It should be in the 80s but will feel like the 90s.
Overnight, it will be mostly cloudy early on, then some of the clouds will gradually clear away. I do not expect any rain overnight. Temperatures though, will still be very warm. It will cool down to the mid 70s. Plus with the humidity, it will feel more like the upper 70s and lower 80s.
Now for some good news. On July 4th for Independence Day, the weather should not be as bad! I have decided to lower the rain chance down to only 10%. Therefore, if you’re off during the day, you should have some great weather!
It will be very hot though. With more sunshine and less rain, the temperatures will be soaring. Highs will be in the lower to mid 90s. Then the heat index should be up to the triple digits! If you are going to be out and about on Independence Day, make sure to use caution in the heat. A good way to do that is by drinking lots of water.
We will see even less rain on Friday thanks to a high-pressure center moving in to Louisiana. This will keep the rain away starting Thursday, but even more on Friday. I have only a 10% chance of rain Friday so if you were lucky to have Thursday and Friday off, you should be able to enjoy some great weather! Temperatures will be hot though. Highs will be in the lower to mid 90s.
On Saturday, it will still be really nice. There should not be much rain in the afternoon since that same high-pressure center will be nearby. That same high-pressure center will be nearby keeping the rain away. It will be moving away, but at least for Saturday, it will still be close enough to us to cause a positive impact. Temperatures should warm up to the mid 90s.
On Sunday, there will be a slightly higher chance of rain. I have a 20% chance a couple showers pop up. So, by no means will it be a washout. Therefore, I would not cancel any plans you may have outdoors. Temperatures will top out in the lower to mid 90s. It should be a nice weekend for any outdoor plans.
Monday next week may have a few more scattered showers. I do not think it will be a washout. The rain will most likely be isolated. I have a 30% chance of rain for the day. Temperatures will still be hot, especially wherever there is not rain. Highs will be in the lower 90s with high heat index values.
