Estherwood woman missing after trip to Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Estherwood Police Department and the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking the public for help locating an Estherwood woman who went missing after a visit to Lake Charles.
Cassandra Leleux was last spoken to on the afternoon of June 29, 2019, according to information from the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office. She was in the Lake Charles area, returning to Estherwood.
Cassandra Leleux is 41 years old, 5-foot-2 and weighs about 140-160 pounds. She has reddish brown hair with a medium build. Leleux was driving a 2006 Toyota Sienna. The Sheriff’s Office provided a photo of a similar van.
Officials ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to call the Acadia Sheriff’s Office at 788-8772.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.