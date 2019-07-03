Coast Guard searching for missing boater in Calcasieu Ship Channel

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The US Coast Guard says that it is currently searching for a missing boater in the Calcasieu Ship Channel near Hackberry.
According to a Public Affairs Officer with the Coast Guard they received a call around 4 a.m. that a man was ejected from a boat carrying two people.
The Coast Guard has crews in the area searching for the boater and are working with local authorities.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
