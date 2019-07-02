Woman found walking on interstate with gunshot wound; 6th shooting in Baton Rouge in 5 days

A large police presence on I-10 at the I-110 split after a woman was found walking with a gunshot wound. (Source: DOTD)
By Mykal Vincent and Graham Ulkins | July 2, 2019 at 5:52 AM CDT - Updated July 2 at 10:41 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police in Baton Rouge are investigating the sixth shooting in five days after a woman was found walking on the interstate with a gunshot wound.

Police say just after 2 a.m. on Tuesday, July 2, officers responded to the I-10 bridge near the I-110 split regarding a female walking on the interstate. Once officers arrived, they noticed she was suffering from a gunshot injury.

Police believe she was shot by a friend who she was giving a ride to. The man, later identified by police as 28-year-old Gerry Byrd, then took the vehicle and fled to Woodville, Mississippi where he was shot by an officer at a Sprint Mart on Highway 61, according to Woodville Police Chief Jessie Stewart.

Gerry Byrd, 28 (Source: Mississippi DOC)

Police say the woman’s injuries were non-life threatening.

Charges for Byrd are pending.

This is the sixth shooting in the capital city since Friday.

The recent rash of gun violence has prompted East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and other city-parish leaders to host a public discussion Tuesday night to find a solution.

