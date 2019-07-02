Woman found walking on interstate with gunshot wound; 6th shooting in Baton Rouge in 5 days

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police in Baton Rouge are investigating the sixth shooting in five days after a woman was found walking on the interstate with a gunshot wound.
Police say just after 2 a.m. on Tuesday, July 2, officers responded to the I-10 bridge near the I-110 split regarding a female walking on the interstate. Once officers arrived, they noticed she was suffering from a gunshot injury.
Police believe she was shot by a friend who she was giving a ride to. The man, later identified by police as 28-year-old Gerry Byrd, then took the vehicle and fled to Woodville, Mississippi where he was shot by an officer at a Sprint Mart on Highway 61, according to Woodville Police Chief Jessie Stewart.
Police say the woman’s injuries were non-life threatening.
Charges for Byrd are pending.
This is the sixth shooting in the capital city since Friday.
The recent rash of gun violence has prompted East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and other city-parish leaders to host a public discussion Tuesday night to find a solution.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.