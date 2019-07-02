Volunteer firefighters arrested in multiple arson investigations

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office has arrested two volunteer firefighters for multiple arsons in two parishes.
Matthew Crane, 34, from Springhill and Montana Ludlam, 23, of Cullen are both facing one count each of simple arson, simple burglary and criminal conspiracy in Claiborne Parish. The men also face two counts each of simple arson and criminal conspiracy in Webster Parish.
According to authorities, Crane and Ludlam, who joined the Shongaloo Fire Department in March, set the blazes in hopes of being dispatched to extinguish them.
The first fire was at an abandoned house in the 800 block of Hwy 808 in Haynesville on June 18. Due to the fire’s suspicious nature the Claiborne Parish Sheriff’s Office reached out to the Louisiana Fire Marshal’s Office for further investigation.
During the investigation deputies discovered two more fires around the area that the pair had intentionally started: a discarded couch left near Dorcheat Bridge in Webster Parish and a grass fire on South Willow Road in Springhill, according to authorities.
Both men were dismissed from the fire department.
