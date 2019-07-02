SWLA Arrest Report - July 1, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 1, 2019.
Taylor Michelle Belk, 30, Lake Charles: First offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Justin Thomas Belk, 31, Lake Charles: First offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Durrell Damon Cezair, 30, Lake Charles: First offense possession of synthetic marijuana; criminal trespassing.
Donavon Eugene Moor Jr., 22, Lake Charles: Burglary (2 charges); attempted theft under $1,000 (2 charges); property damage between $1,000 and $5,000; theft under $1,000; theft of a motor vehicle between $1,000 and $5,000; property damage under $1,000; property damage between $1,000 and $50,000.
Rayna Christine Ferguson, 33, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of drug paraphernalia.
Lence Adolphus Burnley, 37, Richmond, TX: Burglary of a pharmacy (2 charges).
Ronald Damon Bland Jr., 51, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; no motor vehicle insurance; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Kimberly Diane McMillan, 54, Ragley: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); keeping a disorderly place; monetary instrument abuse.
Dasmond Jamal Simmons, 29, Lake Charles: Home invasion; first degree rape; revocation of parole; probation violation.
Cordell Ray Lastrapes, 23, Opelousas: Following vehicles; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; attempt and conspiracy.
Jarontaie Markitus Guillory, 21, Opelousas: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; attempt and conspiracy.
Timothy D Monceaux, 28, Sulphur: Theft under $1,000 (3 charges).
Danny Neil Stangelo Jr., 42, Walker: Domestic abuse; false imprisonment.
Osman Mauricio Dubon-Bordas, 36, Lake Charles: First offense DWI.
Joie Shantrelle Lambert, 29, Lake Charles: Accessories after the fact.
Jason Paul Nero, 39, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders.
Krista Loralia Jones, 30, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
Lilyan C Ellis, 21, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things under $1,000.
Geoffrey Christopher Mings, 42, Leander, TX: Possession of stolen things under $1,000; possession of stolen things between $5,000 and $25,000; possession of a Schedule II drug; aggravated flight from an officer; resisting an officer; trespassing; hit & run driving; speeding.
David Wayne Blessitt, 34, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; out of state detainer.
Deon Tobias Demoruelle, 21, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon.
Lionel Ed Simon Pierre, 30, Lake Charles: Contraband in a penal institution (2 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug.
