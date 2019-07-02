Supreme Court rules cops can draw blood from unconscious drivers

“Any time you are lowering the requirements for a warrant, then you’re decreasing constitutional safeguards, so that’s just something you need to pay attention to,” Johnson said. “What you don’t think about is there are sometimes people that get into accidents that weren’t even their fault. They didn’t do anything wrong under the circumstances, but they are injured and are passed out, so will the police officer take that persons blood? Will that person wake up with a DWI charge the next day because they had a small amount of hydrocodone in their system? Even though the accident wasn’t their fault? They had a prescription for the hydrocodone. That’s the sort of situation you have to look at go this is going to affect innocent and guilty people alike. That’s what the law does. It’s objective. It doesn’t just punish guilty people, sometimes it punishes innocent people too.”