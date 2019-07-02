Renter’s Rights: Resident claims no A/C at local apartment complex

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It’s summertime in the Lake Area and sometimes that means problems keeping cool.
As air conditioning units struggle to keep up, one resident reached out to KPLC saying she was without air conditioning for two weeks before her management company fixed the problem.
“It’s hot and the way our apartments are made, you can’t really air it out because the heat just sits,” said Elizabeth James, a tenant at a local apartment complex.
James has lived in her apartment for over 15 years.
She said she and other residents were without air conditioning for over a week before the units were fixed last week. Her main issue with the situation--the lack of response from management.
“I made it my goal to call everyday but then it came to the point that they just didn’t answer anymore, so I guess they were trying to fix the problem or maybe too many calls coming in," said James
While her air conditioning is working again now, her situation highlights a more important issue that anyone can find themselves in...knowing your rights as a renter.
In addition to knowing your rights as a renter local attorney, Genia Coleman-Lee, with the SWLA Law Center said it’s also imperative to know what to do when a situation arises.
“When a tenant has signed a lease and there are necessary repairs that need to be done, for example, an air conditioning unit going out, it’s summer time, it’s hot and even though the tenant may have a verbal conversation with the landlord, it is required that you put it in writing,” said Coleman-Lee.
Along with putting requests in writing she said that’s also the best way to negotiate rent adjustments. Especially in James’ case, who now looks at the situation as a learning tool for both parties.
Lee said she constantly meets people who believe that they can get away with not paying rent once a problem arises and be okay.
“One of the things I know that has been challenging here is our area now can increase rent and find fault because we’re so lucrative here so that if someone isn’t paying their rent, of course, that’s grounds for eviction which is another issue that tenants seem to think is okay," said Coleman-Lee.
We reached out to management at the apartment complex who said their policy is that residents have an emergency number to call when the complex’s manager is offsite or it is after office hours.
James did say overall management at the apartment is “pretty good” and has tried to help, but there seems to be issues and holdups because there’s not a lot of maintenance workers on staff.
Furthermore, Coleman-Lee adds that if anyone ever feels that an issue at their apartment isn’t being addressed, they can always seek guidance through the SWLA Law Center as well as through the Calcasieu Police Jury.
The LDH posts updates to laws and regulations on its website regularly. It also includes the top resident tips for apartment living.
