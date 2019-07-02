Mondo Duplantis picks up first win as a professional athlete

The former Tiger cleared bars of 17’ 11” (5.46m), 18’ 4.75” (5.61m), 18’ 8.75” (5.71m), and 19’ 0.75” (5.81m) with no problems. Duplantis first miss of the day came at 5.88 meters (19’ 3.50”), and then Mondo decided to pass to 5.93 meters (19’ 5.50”). After missing his first attempt at 5.93 meters, Mondo cleared a must-make bar at that height to seal the win as Sam Kendricks (USA) was unable to clear that bar in three attempts. Mondo took three attempts at what would have been a season best, but he was unable to clear the bar of 6.01 meters (19’ 8.50”).