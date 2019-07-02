Man sentenced to 20 years for killing another during fistfight in Sulphur

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Sulphur man who caused the death of another man during a fistfight in Sulphur last year has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Kelly Dutile, 36, was sentenced by Judge Michael Canaday after pleading guilty Monday in state district court. Dutile will receive credit for time served. He has been in jail since August 2018.
When officers arrived at a residence on W. Carlton Street on July 25, 2018, they found Ronald Foster unconscious with obvious head trauma. Foster later died from his injuries at a local hospital.
Calcasieu Assistant District Attorney Jacob Johnson says Dutile was previously convicted of aggravated battery and false imprisonment in Florida.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.