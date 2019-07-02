Man allegedly forces his way in to home and sexually assaults woman

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Lake Charles Police say a man has been arrested for allegedly forcing his way into a woman’s home and sexually assaulting her.
Capt. Kevin Kirkum with Lake Charles Police says that officers were called to investigate the incident at W. Roosevelt St. on April 25, 2019 around 8:00 a.m.
On arrival officers were told by the victim that a man had knocked on her door and asked if her husband was home becaue he needed help fixing something.
The woman said that when she told him that her husband was not home the man turned around as if he was leaving and then pulled out a weapon, forcing his way into the home.
The victim says that the man demanded money and then sexually assaulted her.
After an investigation a warrant was issued for Dasmond Jamal Simmons, 29, for first degree rape and home invasion on June 21, 2019 with a set bond of $850,000.
Simmons was found in Lafayette in jail on an unrelated charge.
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s deputies picked up Simmons in Lafayette, brought him to Lake Charles, and booked him into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center on those charges.
