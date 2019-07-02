First Alert Forecast: Rain sticks around on Wednesday with hot temperatures for Independence Day

For this upcoming weekend, it will still be really nice. There should not be much rain in the afternoon since that same high-pressure center will be nearby. This will limit the rain, but not completely eliminate the rain chances. Right now, for both Saturday and Sunday, I have a 20% chance of rain. There is some indication of Sunday having slightly higher rain chances, but for now, I have decided to leave the rain chances alone. Temperatures will top out in the lower 90s. It should be a nice weekend for any outdoor plans.