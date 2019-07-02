First Alert Forecast: Rain sticks around on Wednesday with hot temperatures for Independence Day

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - For the rest of today, there will be scattered showers. Most places will see rain at some point. I have a 40% chance of rain for the day. There are also plenty of clouds around with not as much sunshine. This combined with the rain will help keep temperatures a little cooler. Highs will only be in the upper 80s. However, it will still feel like the upper 90s before any rain arrives.
This evening, the rain chances will be winding down. I do not expect as much rain around sunset. There should be a bout a 20 to 30% chance of coverage with the rain. It will not be as much as this afternoon. If you have any evening plans, it would not hurt to bring an umbrella with you. Temperatures will be in the 80s all evening long.
Overnight, there may be a few light showers early on. This will be before midnight. After midnight, I do not expect any more rain. I am keeping a 20% chance of showers tonight for those pre-midnight showers. It will be mostly cloudy with not many breaks in the clouds. Temperatures should cool down to only the mid to upper 70s. It will feel much warmer near the coastline.
Wednesday will be about the same as Today. I am keeping a 40% chance of rain for the afternoon. Once again, it will be scattered and not a complete washout. I cannot rule out some heavy rain at times though. You may need an umbrella with you as you head out the door. By the evening, the rain should be coming to an end. Temperatures will remain in the upper 80s.
Now for some good news. Looking ahead to July 4th for Independence Day, the weather should not be as bad! I have not ruled out the possibility of a few afternoon storms. Right now, I have a 20% chance of rain. I am leaning toward the idea that the rain will be gone, or at least winding down by the evening in time for fireworks. Temperatures will be hot, especially with less rain. Highs will be in the lower 90s.
We will see even less rain on Friday thanks to a high-pressure center moving in to Louisiana. This will keep the rain away starting Thursday, but even more on Friday. I have only a 10% chance of rain Friday so if you were lucky to have Thursday and Friday off, you should be able to enjoy some great weather! Temperatures will be hot though. Highs will be in the lower to mid 90s.
For this upcoming weekend, it will still be really nice. There should not be much rain in the afternoon since that same high-pressure center will be nearby. This will limit the rain, but not completely eliminate the rain chances. Right now, for both Saturday and Sunday, I have a 20% chance of rain. There is some indication of Sunday having slightly higher rain chances, but for now, I have decided to leave the rain chances alone. Temperatures will top out in the lower 90s. It should be a nice weekend for any outdoor plans.
Monday next week may have a few more scattered showers. I do not think it will be a washout. The rain will most likely be isolated. I have a 30% chance of rain for the day. Temperatures will still be hot, especially wherever there is not rain. Highs will be in the lower 90s with high heat index values.
