FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Increased rain chances through Wednesday; then hotter by the 4th

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Temperatures starting out in the 70s with high humidity make for another normal morning here in Southwest Louisiana. While radar is void of showers for now, expect that to change through the day with increasing scattered thunderstorms that will develop, helping to tame the heat but provide problems for those with outdoor activities or work projects the next couple of days.
The main driver for the increased rain chances through Wednesday is a surge of deep tropical moisture moving up through the Gulf that will combine with daytime heating and the sea breeze front to set off a round of more numerous scattered thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon hours. The only exception will be the coastal parishes where some morning showers could move onshore.
The best part of the storms is the heat relief, with temperatures expected to top out a touch cooler in the 80s this afternoon with the extra clouds around and rain cooled air from thunderstorm outflow winds. Once the sun sets, rain chances will diminish into the evening with another quiet night and lows dropping into the 70s.
Our pattern of stormier days will continue into Wednesday as the deep plume of tropical moisture continues to reside over the state. A good healthy rain chance is in store with more numerous scattered thunderstorms developing during the afternoon hours. I would carry the umbrella throughout the entire day Wednesday and be prepared for storms at any time, especially during the afternoon.
By Thursday, this surge of deep layer tropical air begins to depart, leaving some drier air aloft that will begin suppressing the number of storms that will have an opportunity to develop on Thursday and Friday. This will return our highs back into the 90s but make for better outdoor weather for fireworks and celebrations for our Independence Day.
The good news is that the tropics remain very quiet and now new development is expected over the remainder of the week. In the eastern Pacific, Hurricane Barbara continues to intensify today, becoming the first major hurricane of the eastern Pacific season as it continues to push toward the west out over the open waters. It will eventually move closer to Hawaii, but is no threat to them at this moment.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.