Fireworks laws in SWLA: Illegal to pop fireworks within city limits of Lake Charles, Sulphur

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - Fireworks are a popular item on everyone’s Fourth of July list.
Fireworks laws vary from state to state, but in many areas of Southwest Louisiana, it is illegal to pop them within city limits. In many parishes, it is also illegal to pop fireworks within a parish park, which is defined as any recreational area operated and maintained by the parish’s police jury.
Know the law in your area before popping fireworks. If you’re unsure whether you’re allowed to pop fireworks in your area, call your local officials to make sure it’s allowed.
The following municipalities prohibit the use of fireworks within city or town limits (with the exception of permits for special events):
To view other municipalities’ ordinances that pertain to fireworks, click on the name of the parish.
For residents that live outside the city limits and are planning on popping fireworks, the National Safety Council shares these tips to stay safe this Fourth of July.
