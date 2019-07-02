Common germ may be lurking in swimming pools that caused extended diarrhea

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Centers for Disease Control has a warning out about a germ called “crypto”, short for cryptosporidium. It’s a germ that’s typically spread through fecal matter.
It has a tough protective shell which gives it the ability to live on it’s own in pool water. If ingested, the CDC says the germ can cause diarrhea for 1-2 weeks.
Jane Arabie is a grandmother who wants the best for her grandchildren. She says when she brings her loved ones out for a swim, she makes sure the water is safe and chlorinated.
“Anything I can do to keep my kids and my grand kids safe, that’s definitely what we’re going to do,” Arabie said.
But Scott Royer from Pro Pools in Lake Charles says this germ is much more common than people may think.
"Your pool could look great and the water could test great, and yet you could have crypto because typical levels of chlorine does not kill it," Royer said.
The CDC says in order to keep the possibility of contaminating the pool low, allow your children bathroom breaks out of the pool and to shower off before entering the water.
"This is the time of year for it, especially if you have a lot of people coming in and out of your pool, or even a moderate amount, you should assume there is crypto,” Royer said. “It's a very common parasite, and there is a simple method to address it."
He says even though cryptosporidium can live in regular chlorinated water, the best way to combat it is to do what he calls a hyperchlorination on a regular basis.
Arabie says in a place like Southwest Louisiana, everyone needs to cool off, she asks all who go for a swim to be thoughtful before jumping in the water.
“It’s hot, very hard to stay out of the water and it’s difficult for the kids when you don’t have a place to go. Just try to take every precaution know where you’re going and what’s going on when you go there.”
