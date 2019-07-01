College Football Hall of Famer John Robinson to join LSU football coaching staff

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - College Football Hall of Fame and longtime head coach at Southern Cal and the Los Angeles Rams, John Robinson will be joining the LSU football staff as a senior consultant to Ed Orgeron.
“I want to welcome Coach Robinson and his wife Miss Beverly to the LSU Family,” Orgeron said. “Coach has been a great friend and mentor to me and he will be a very valuable resource for us in growing our championship culture at LSU.”
Robinson will assist Orgeron as a consultant to the daily planning of practice, and personnel and game planning as well.
The College Football Hall of Fame coach served as head coach at Southern Cal from 1976-1982 and then again from 1993-1997. Robinson led the Trojans to the 1978 national title and five PAC-10 championships. In between his time at Southern Cal he was the head coach for the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams, leading the franchise to the playoffs six times, including two appearances in the NFC Championship Game.
Robinson has an overall college coaching record of 132-77-4 and an NFL regular-season record of 75-68. He went 4-6 in the NFL Playoffs.
In 1979 Robinson was on the opposing sidelines at Tiger Stadium for USC’s 17-12 win over the Tigers in what many have called one of the best games ever played on LSU campus. The Trojans went on to post an 11-0-1 mark that year capping the season with a 17-16 victory over No. 1-ranked Ohio State in the Rose Bowl. Robinson was named National Coach of the Year in 1979.
In 2009 Robinson became a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
