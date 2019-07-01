Two arrested in connection with vehicle burglaries at Jennings business

LAKE ARTHUR, La. (KPLC) - Two men have been arrested for the burglary and theft of vehicles at National Oilwell Varco in Jennings.
Dominick James Sittig, 23, of Welsh, and Kenneth Trevor Lee, 18, of Jennings, were arrested during a traffic stop initiated by Lake Arthur police Sunday, according to a post on the Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
Deputies observed items in the vehicles as items that were reported stolen from the NOV on June 17. One of the men was wearing the same shirt observed in the surveillance video of the burglaries.
Sittig and Lee are facing four counts of simple burglary, criminal damage to property and criminal trespass.
They are both being held without bond in the Jeff Davis Parish Jail.
