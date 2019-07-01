SWLA Fourth of July Events 2019

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA, La. (KPLC) - Fourth of July events in Southwest Louisiana.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 3
- JENNINGS Stars and Stripes Celebration: WHEN: 4 p.m. Fireworks at 9 p.m. WHERE: At Louisiana Oil and Gas Park. COST: $4. 12-and-under free. MUSIC: Kegan Navarre 4-6 p.m.; Bernie Alan and the Bernie Alan Band 7-9 p.m.
- ELTON Third of July Party and Firework Show: WHERE: Elton Town Park. MUSIC: DJ JJ. MORE: Vendors, fun jumps, ponies, LoLo the Clown.
THURSDAY, JULY 4
- LAKE CHARLES Red, White, Blue and You: WHEN: Parade 6 p.m., Patriotic Music 6:45 p.m., Fireworks 9:15 p.m. WHERE: Concert and fireworks at Civic Center.
- MOSS BLUFF Red, White and BOOM!: WHEN: 5-9 p.m. WHERE: Moss Bluff Recreation Complex. COST: Free. MUSIC: Zydecane and the Louisiana Yard Dogs. MORE: Fireworks, food trucks, vendors, inflatable obstacle course, fun jumps, face painting.
- FENTON Fourth of July Fireworks: WHEN: 8 p.m. COST: Free.
FRIDAY, JULY 5
- FENTON Party Under the Pavilion: WHEN: 7 p.m. COST: $10. MUSIC: Keith Frank. MORE: Vendors.
