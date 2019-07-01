SWLA Fourth of July Events 2019

Fireworks in the night sky. (Source: unknown)
July 1, 2019 at 5:54 PM CDT - Updated July 1 at 5:54 PM

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA, La. (KPLC) - Fourth of July events in Southwest Louisiana.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 3

  • JENNINGS Stars and Stripes Celebration: WHEN: 4 p.m. Fireworks at 9 p.m. WHERE: At Louisiana Oil and Gas Park. COST: $4. 12-and-under free. MUSIC: Kegan Navarre 4-6 p.m.; Bernie Alan and the Bernie Alan Band 7-9 p.m.
  • ELTON Third of July Party and Firework Show: WHERE: Elton Town Park. MUSIC: DJ JJ. MORE: Vendors, fun jumps, ponies, LoLo the Clown.

THURSDAY, JULY 4

  • MOSS BLUFF Red, White and BOOM!: WHEN: 5-9 p.m. WHERE: Moss Bluff Recreation Complex. COST: Free. MUSIC: Zydecane and the Louisiana Yard Dogs. MORE: Fireworks, food trucks, vendors, inflatable obstacle course, fun jumps, face painting.
  • FENTON Fourth of July Fireworks: WHEN: 8 p.m. COST: Free.

FRIDAY, JULY 5

