SWLA Arrest Report - June 30, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 30, 2019.
Kellie Nicole Richard, 38, Lake Charles: Resisting a police officer with force or violence; disturbing the peace; entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden.
Jerald Glenn Nickerson Jr., 29, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.
Arturo Alexander Martinez, 26, Edinburg, TX: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
Ryan Scott Hastings, 20, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
Quentavia Sanise Lay, 37, Stone Mountain, GA: Contempt of court.
Colt Michael Pentland, 26, Orange, TX: Resisting an officer by flight.
Robert Paul Roosa, 35, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams).
Neguel Alfonso Morris-Smith, 38, Laredo, TX: Contempt of court; federal detainer.
Sarah Kaye Roberts, 32, Westlake: Possession of a Schedule IV drug (2 charges); operating a vehicle while under suspension for prior offenses.
Ezekiel Durell Morrow, 31, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.
Stephanie Ngoc Nguyen, 27, Houston, TX: Possession of a Schedule IV drug; theft between $5,000 and $25,000; forgery.
Bryan Lee Fontenot, 50, DeRidder: Operating a vehicle while under suspension for prior offenses; fourth offense DWI; careless operation; vehicular negligent injuring.
Kenneth Ralph Fetters, 41, Reeves: Contempt of court; instate detainer.
Antawn Jermil Budwine, 21, Sulphur: Child endangerment.
Mitchell Richard Boyd, 41, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; out of state detainer.
Josiah Jamar Jackson, 25, Lake Charles: Failure to stop or yield; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jordan Dee Goddwill, 22, Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; contempt of court (2 charges); first offense possession of marijuana.
Shawn Joseph Gremillion, 39, Sulphur: Possession of stolen things between $1,000 and $5,000; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kenneth Joseph Fontenot, 44, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.