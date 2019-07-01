Sheriff’s Office: Sulphur man who caused accident by driving wrong way arrested for fourth-offense DWI

MOSS BLUFF, La. (KPLC) - A Sulphur man has been arrested for a fourth-offense DWI, Kim Myers, with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, said.
Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the area of North Perkins Ferry Road and Gillis Cut-Off Road in Moss Bluff in reference to a two-vehicle crash around 6:20 a.m. on June 30.
Deputies spoke to a witness at the scene who stated the driver of a truck, later identified as Bryan L. Fontenot, 50, was traveling southbound in the northbound lane for approximately two miles when he struck a car, Myers said.
When speaking with Fontenot, deputies said they noticed unsteady balance, and the smell of alcohol on his breath, Myers said. Fontenot also told deputies he was traveling from Welsh to Vinton and believed he was traveling on Old Spanish Trail.
Myers said Fontenot refused to submit to standard field sobriety testing, and was transported to the Sheriff’s Office for a breath intoxilyzer test, which he also refused.
Deputies obtained a warrant to have Fontenot’s blood drawn for a toxicology report and he was transported to a local hospital, Myers said.
Myers said after hospital personnel collected the blood sample, he was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on counts of DWI fourth, vehicular negligent injury, careless operation, and driving under suspension for prior DWI.
Judge Guy Bradbury set bond at $60,000 with a special condition being he cannot operate a vehicle without an ignition interlock device.
