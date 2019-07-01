Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck by car along Hwy 14 in Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Lake Charles Police say that a pedestrian has been struck by a car near the corner of 3rd Street and Highway 14.
According to police the pedestrian was struck around 9:39 pm on June 30, 2019.
The officers investigating the accident say that the driver of a Ford Mustang was traveling south on Highway 14 when a pedestrian wearing dark clothing walked into the road.
The driver attempted to miss the pedestrian but was unable to avoid hitting them.
Officers at the scene say that the driver did not seem impaired and that a blood sample was taken from him and the pedestrian for testing.
The pedestrian has been taken to a hospital in Lafayette for treatment where they are currently listed as being in critical condition.
