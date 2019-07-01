McNeese announces John Lemke as assistant cross country/ track & field coach

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - McNeese head Cross Country and Track & Field coach Brendon Gilroy announced the promotion of former McNeese standout John Lemke to assistant coach.
“John did a great job last season assisting with horizontal jumps,” said head coach Brendon Gilroy. “He knows what it takes as an athlete to become great. We look forward to him imparting his knowledge to this young group of men and women.”
Lemke, a three-time NCAA East Preliminary Round qualifier and two-time Southland Conference outdoor champion in the triple jump spent the 208-19 season as a volunteer assistant. He will assist with Cross Country and focus on horizontal jumps as well as serving as meet manager.
In 2018, Lemke set a new school record in the triple jump with a mark of 53-4.25 and became the first Cowboy since 2006 to win gold in the triple jump in the outdoor season. He concluded his collegiate career with a 15th place finish at the 2018 U.S. Outdoor Track and Field Championships.
In 2017 he won a gold medal in the triple jump at the Southland Conference Indoor Championship as well as a bronze medal in the long jump. His medals total five for his career.
The 2018 Google Cloud Academic All-District and three-time Southland Conference All-Academic recipient recently earned his master’s degree in Business Administration from McNeese.
