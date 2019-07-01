Matthew Taylor named Cowboys’ Director of Basketball Operations

Prior to Nicholls, Taylor served stints as head coach at St. Catharine College and head recruiting coordinator at NAIA powerhouse University of Pikeville. He helped guide the Pikeville Bears to back-to-back Mid South Conference Championships, as well as the program’s best single season in team history (31-3). The two programs reached the postseason a total of three times with UPIKE making two appearances in the NAIA National Tournament, while St. Catharine made the tournament once. He also played a key role as an assistant coach / head recruiting coordinator at Union College (2009-10) and St. Catharine College (2010 and 2012).