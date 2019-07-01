Jury selection set to begin in Kevin Daigle capital murder trial

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Nearly four years since the fatal shooting of State Trooper Steven Vincent, jury selection is scheduled to get underway in the trial of the man accused in his death.
Kevin Daigle, 57, is charged with first-degree murder and could face the death penalty if convicted.
Jury selection is expected to take about a week.
Vincent, a 13-year veteran of the Louisiana State Police, was shot on the side of La. 14 near Bell City on Aug. 23, 2015. He died the next day.
Daigle is also a accused of killing another man, 54-year-old Blake Brewer, in Moss Bluff the same day. Daigle is charged with second-degree murder in Brewer’s death, but that charge will be tried separately.
The trial is being held in Lafayette after Judge Clayton Davis granted a change of venue.
