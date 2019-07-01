First Alert Forecast: Heat stays in places with slightly higher rain chances Tuesday and Wednesday

Now for the good news. Looking ahead to July 4th for Independence Day, the weather should not be as bad! I have not ruled out the possibility of a few afternoon storms. Right now, I have a 20% chance of rain. I am leaning toward the idea that the rain will be gone, or at least winding down by the evening in time for fireworks. Temperatures will be hot, especially if there is less rain. Highs will be in the lower 90s.