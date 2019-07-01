First Alert Forecast: Heat stays in places with slightly higher rain chances Tuesday and Wednesday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - For the rest of today, there will be limited showers around. Through the afternoon, some rain will pop up thanks to the heat of the day. It should not rain everywhere though. I only have a 20% chance of rain today. Temperatures will be in the lower 90s this afternoon, so it will be hot. It might be a good day to sit out by the pool!
This evening, the rain will come to an end. There should not be any more rain after sunset. There will be broken clouds around, so there will also be plenty of sunshine as well. The clouds should become even more limited throughout the evening. Temperatures should remain in the 80s. You should not have to worry about the weather if you have any evening plans.
Overnight, it will be partly cloudy. I do not expect any rain tonight. It will still be warm and muggy though. Temperatures will cool down to only the mid 70s. There may still be a heat index factor as well. Particularly near the coast. So, it may feel warmer than the actual temperature.
Tuesday will have a better chance for some afternoon storms. I have a 40% chance of rain in the afternoon. It should not be a washout. There will be scattered showers and storms that pop up in the afternoon. Therefore, it will not rain everywhere all day long. Temperatures may be slightly cooler thanks to the rain. Highs will be in the upper 80s.
Wednesday will be about the same as Tuesday. I am keeping a 40% chance of rain for the afternoon. Once again, it will be scattered and not a complete washout. I cannot rule out some heavy rain at times though. You may need an umbrella with you as you head out the door. Temperatures will remain in the upper 80s.
Now for the good news. Looking ahead to July 4th for Independence Day, the weather should not be as bad! I have not ruled out the possibility of a few afternoon storms. Right now, I have a 20% chance of rain. I am leaning toward the idea that the rain will be gone, or at least winding down by the evening in time for fireworks. Temperatures will be hot, especially if there is less rain. Highs will be in the lower 90s.
We will see even less rain on Friday thanks to a high-pressure center moving in to Louisiana. This will keep the rain away starting Thursday, but even more on Friday. I have only a 10% chance of rain Friday so if you were lucky to have Thursday and Friday off, you should be able to enjoy some great weather! Temperatures will be hot though. Highs will be in the lower to mid 90s.
For this upcoming weekend, it will still be really nice. There should not be much rain in the afternoon since that same high-pressure center will be nearby. This will limit the rain, but not completely eliminate the rain chances. Right now, for both Saturday and Sunday, I have a 20% chance of rain. Temperatures will top out in the lower 90s. It should be a nice weekend for any outdoor plans.
