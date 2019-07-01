FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fewer storms around to start the week, but those chances increase Tuesday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Overall, fewer storms are in the forecast as we begin the work-week with morning temperatures in the lower 70s across most of the area. Expect a mix of sun and clouds through the day and light onshore winds that will send temperatures up into the lower 90s by afternoon with heat index values up to around 100.
There will be likely be a couple isolated afternoon showers or thunderstorms popping up but the coverage no higher than 20% for today. Through the evening, conditions are expected to remain quiet with partly cloudy skies and temperatures again dropping through the lower to middle 70s overnight.
A slight uptick in the coverage of afternoon thunderstorms will be likely Tuesday and Wednesday as high pressure weakens and the sea breeze kicks up, with rain chances up to around 40% both Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs both days may be a little cooler, topping out in the upper 80s to near 90.
Heading into the 4th of July, rain chances look to go back down as the heat will be the main focus of the day with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the 70s. The only storms that could develop would be a few isolated afternoon storms during the hottest part of the day, but chances of your event getting rained on looks rather slim as these storms only affect a couple of select locations.
The tropics remain quiet this morning with no new development expected over the next 5 days. Meanwhile in the Pacific, the second named storms of the season, Barbara, is barreling across the open waters and could become the first major hurricane of the Eastern Pacific season, eventually moving closer to Hawaii over the next 7 days.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
