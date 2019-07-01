FDA warns consumers about the possibility of select dog food brands’ connection to canine heart disease

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - After a year of investigation, the Food and Drug Administration has released the names of several dog foods that could possibly be linked to dilated cardiomyopathy, or DCM.
Dr. Jae Chang, a veterinarian at Prien Lake Animal Hospital explained that canine heart disease is generally found in larger dog breeds like great danes, Doberman pinschers, and Irish wolfhounds. It was the increase of cases in small dog breeds that sparked the FDA’s investigation.
“They’ve seen these influx of cases where these dogs that are not typically genetically predisposed to DCM getting that disease," Chang said. "Once they investigated they noticed a correlation with the type of dog foods these dogs were on.”
Sixteen brands were released by the FDA. Of those the majority were grain free, and contained peas and lentils.
Susan Boatwright said as a pet owner this is concerning.
“Your dog is like your kid," Boatwright said. "Just when it comes to raising them making sure they have all healthy diets and nutrition and everything like that, I guess just stay on top of it. Keep up to date with what things are in your dog food.”
Dr. Chang says while pet owners should be aware, the FDA’s investigation is still ongoing and has not been confirmed. If you’re concerned about what your pet is eating, check with your veterinarian.
Several dog food brands on the FDA’s list have released statements.
