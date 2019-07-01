Dion Named Baseball America First-Team Freshman All-American

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - McNeese freshman relief pitcher, Will Dion, added to his 2019 accolades after he was named to the Baseball America first team Freshman All-American team over the weekend.
The 2019 Baseball America Freshman All-American Teams features players from 30 different schools.
Dion, a Sulphur High graduate, came to McNeese as a walk-on and became one of the best pitchers on the team from early on in the 2019 season.
With his team leading 29 appearances this season, he finished with a 1.98 ERA, a perfect 5-0 record, earned six saves, allowed only 13 runs with 11 being earned, struck out 62 batters, and held opposing batters to a mere .155 batting average.
Dion was the only first team player and one of only three Southland Conference representatives with the others being Incarnate Word’s SLC Freshman of the Year Taylor Smith and SLC Hitter of the Year and SLC First teamer Colton Cowser of Sam Houston State.
Arizona and UC Santa Barbara were the only two schools with multiple honorees, as both put one player on the first team and second team. The first team is headlined with Vanderbilt freshman stud Kumar Rocker who threw a 19 strikeout no hitter in the College World Series.
FIRST TEAM
HITTERS
C Austin Wells, Arizona
1B Aaron Sabato, North Carolina
2B Cody Morissette, Boston College
3B Alex Binelas, Louisville
SS Josh Hood, Pennsylvania
OF Ethan Wilson, South Alabama
OF Tyler McDonough, North Carolina State
OF Hunter Goodman, Memphis
DH Adrian Del Castillo, Miami
UTL Davis Sharpe, Clemson
PITCHERS
SP JT Ginn, Mississippi State
SP Doug Nikhazy, Mississippi
SP Kumar Rocker, Vanderbilt
SP Tyler Thornton, Saint Mary's
RP Will Dion, McNeese State
RP Michael McGreevy, UC Santa Barbara
SECOND TEAM
HITTERS
C Taylor Smith, Incarnate Word
1B Sonny DiChiara, Samford
2B Tyler Black, Wright State
3B John Dempsey, Wofford
SS Ethan Murray, Duke
OF Colton Cowser, Sam Houston State
OF Andy Garriolla, Old Dominion
OF Hudson Haskin, Tulane
DH Dayton Dooney, Arizona
UTL Isaac Coffey, Oral Roberts
PITCHERS
SP Rodney Boone, UC Santa Barbara
SP Seth Lonsway, Ohio State
SP Chris Weber, Texas A&M
SP Alex Williams, Stanford
RP Clayton Beeter, Texas Tech
RP Danny Garcia, Stetson
