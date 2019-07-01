Dion Named Baseball America First-Team Freshman All-American

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - McNeese freshman relief pitcher, Will Dion, added to his 2019 accolades after he was named to the Baseball America first team Freshman All-American team over the weekend.

The 2019 Baseball America Freshman All-American Teams features players from 30 different schools.

Dion, a Sulphur High graduate, came to McNeese as a walk-on and became one of the best pitchers on the team from early on in the 2019 season.

With his team leading 29 appearances this season, he finished with a 1.98 ERA, a perfect 5-0 record, earned six saves, allowed only 13 runs with 11 being earned, struck out 62 batters, and held opposing batters to a mere .155 batting average.

Dion was the only first team player and one of only three Southland Conference representatives with the others being Incarnate Word’s SLC Freshman of the Year Taylor Smith and SLC Hitter of the Year and SLC First teamer Colton Cowser of Sam Houston State.

Arizona and UC Santa Barbara were the only two schools with multiple honorees, as both put one player on the first team and second team. The first team is headlined with Vanderbilt freshman stud Kumar Rocker who threw a 19 strikeout no hitter in the College World Series.

FIRST TEAM

HITTERS

C Austin Wells, Arizona

1B Aaron Sabato, North Carolina

2B Cody Morissette, Boston College

3B Alex Binelas, Louisville

SS Josh Hood, Pennsylvania

OF Ethan Wilson, South Alabama

OF Tyler McDonough, North Carolina State

OF Hunter Goodman, Memphis

DH Adrian Del Castillo, Miami

UTL Davis Sharpe, Clemson

PITCHERS

SP JT Ginn, Mississippi State

SP Doug Nikhazy, Mississippi

SP Kumar Rocker, Vanderbilt

SP Tyler Thornton, Saint Mary's

RP Will Dion, McNeese State

RP Michael McGreevy, UC Santa Barbara

SECOND TEAM

HITTERS

C Taylor Smith, Incarnate Word

1B Sonny DiChiara, Samford

2B Tyler Black, Wright State

3B John Dempsey, Wofford

SS Ethan Murray, Duke

OF Colton Cowser, Sam Houston State

OF Andy Garriolla, Old Dominion

OF Hudson Haskin, Tulane

DH Dayton Dooney, Arizona

UTL Isaac Coffey, Oral Roberts

PITCHERS

SP Rodney Boone, UC Santa Barbara

SP Seth Lonsway, Ohio State

SP Chris Weber, Texas A&M

SP Alex Williams, Stanford

RP Clayton Beeter, Texas Tech

RP Danny Garcia, Stetson

UTL Isaac Coffey, Oral Roberts

