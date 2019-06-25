With Burrow back, LSU offense is in good hands

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Peace of mind. That’s what a returning starting quarterback gives any coach heading into a new season. In LSU’s case, that’s exactly what Joe Burrow has done.
“I’ve been here ten years and maybe with the exception of Zach Mettenberger and maybe Danny’s second year, I don’t know that we’ve had that," offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger said of Burrow returning. "But it’s a little different, we know who the quarterback is and, hey, he’s the leader of our offense, and he’s chosen that way. Our team looks up to him.”
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron cited a recent example of Burrow’s leadership on full display.
" We had some recruits on campus two weeks ago that asked me ‘coach can we watch your team practice?’ I said ‘what are talk about it’s Saturday morning?’ Joe Burrow had the whole team out at 10 in the morning volunteering their time practicing on Saturday, " Orgeron said. "He’s a terrific leader. "
But intangibles only take you so far. On the field, Burrow must perform. His head coach and new passing game coordinator, Joe Brady, feel like he’s in the perfect system to do exactly that.
“Last year at this time, he didn’t even practice with us,” Orgeron said. "Our team knows a lot about Joe. We’re able to do a lot of things at the line of scrimmage with Joe. We have put in a brand new offense, the spread offense, it’s something that caters to Joe’s skill level. I think he is going to have a great year. "
“I want to run through a wall for Joe Burrow," Brady explained. "I love his moxie. He makes everyone on our football team better. I talked about this earlier but in New Orleans, I think every single game you watched Drew Brees walk up to the huddle before the game and everyone in that stadium believes that we have a chance to win that game because of Drew Brees. I think we have that at LSU.”
