First Alert Forecast: Rain chances sticking around through midweek

Tomorrow we’ll start the day with a mix of sun and clouds and steadily warm up through the afternoon. High pressure strengthens off to our east, but we won’t feel the effects of it just yet. This means that it won’t be too humid through the afternoon meaning feels like temperatures will stick in the mid 90s with an air temperature in the low 90s. Rain chances remain low through the afternoon at a 20% chance for a hit or miss afternoon shower or storm. That south wind begins to kick up overnight keeping lows from falling to much we’ll bottom out in the mid 70s.