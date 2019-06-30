First Alert Forecast: Rain chances sticking around through midweek

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Through the rest of this afternoon expect rain chances to diminish as an area of rain that was approaching the coast has begun to dissipate. This means rain that was forecast to move across SWLA this evening will not and the best chance we could see is a couple of pop up showers and storms. Temperatures have stayed relatively cooler today thanks to winds staying call to out of the west. This helped keep the humidity down. We’ll see temperatures drop overnight into the low 70s.
Tomorrow we’ll start the day with a mix of sun and clouds and steadily warm up through the afternoon. High pressure strengthens off to our east, but we won’t feel the effects of it just yet. This means that it won’t be too humid through the afternoon meaning feels like temperatures will stick in the mid 90s with an air temperature in the low 90s. Rain chances remain low through the afternoon at a 20% chance for a hit or miss afternoon shower or storm. That south wind begins to kick up overnight keeping lows from falling to much we’ll bottom out in the mid 70s.
Tuesday we’ll start with more clouds across the area as Gulf moisture moves into SWLA. Meaning we’ll be more humid before we see that rain move across the area. Right now timing is not exact but we do have that chance to see rain through the day with the majority of it concentrated in the afternoon. Rain chances remain at a 40% chance. Temperatures through the afternoon will be a bit cooler thanks to rain and cloud cover. We’ll top out in the upper 80s before falling into the mid 70s.
Wednesday expect much of the same as Tuesday with Gulf moisture sticking around. This means rain chances stick at a 40% chance for more of those showers and storms. Right now activity is expected to remain scattered through the day. Temperatures once again stay a tad cooler topping out in the upper 80s before falling into the mid 70s.
Independence Day is shaping up to be pretty nice with high temperatures in the 90s and more sunshine. We’ll have high pressure closer to our area keeping development of rain limited through the afternoon. Rain chances are lower at a 20% chance for an afternoon shower or storm.
That lower rain chances continues through the weekend with high temperatures in the low 90s and overnight lows in the 70s. We’ll see that chance for a hit or miss afternoon storm as we see our typical summer time pattern return.
Out in the tropics we are not expecting any development for the next 2 to 5 days as Saharan Dust continues to limit development.
