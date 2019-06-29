Louisiana State Police respond to photo of truck hauling oversized load blocking I-210 Bridge

“The driver, or whoever it was, wasn’t paying attention, wasn’t aware of what’s going on. So, of course it’s more traffic delays we’re dealing with now with normal construction. But, we have to stop traffic and try to get the guy safely off the roadway," Senegal said. “We try our best to get everybody moving. It’s like a crash, we try, we get traffic stopped, try to get those crashes cleared up as fast as we can. We know you have to get somewhere.”