Louisiana State Police respond to photo of truck hauling oversized load blocking I-210 Bridge

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Traffic on the I-210 bridge is bad enough without incidents like an oversize load truck that couldn’t fit in the 11-foot-wide lane.
If you live in the Lake Area — you’re no stranger to back up on the 210 bridge. But, what held up traffic Thursday was picture-worthy.
“Like I said we don’t want that to happen, but, there are several signs up throughout Calcasieu Parish and Jeff Davis Parish that has a 'if your load is over 11 ft wide, you are restricted from, of course, driving across 210," Louisiana State Trooper Derek Senegal said.
Senegal said there are plenty of ways the driver could have known to avoid 210.
“On those permits, those routes are listed, where you can go and where you can’t go. So, if that was a permitted driver, of course, he was restricted from driving on this roadway. Like I said, I’m not sure what he was doing," Senegal said.
In order to get traffic moving— Lake Charles and State police shut down the westbound lane. That’s when police were able to get the load backed up off the bridge.
“The driver, or whoever it was, wasn’t paying attention, wasn’t aware of what’s going on. So, of course it’s more traffic delays we’re dealing with now with normal construction. But, we have to stop traffic and try to get the guy safely off the roadway," Senegal said. “We try our best to get everybody moving. It’s like a crash, we try, we get traffic stopped, try to get those crashes cleared up as fast as we can. We know you have to get somewhere.”
Senegal said the driver was in violation of a law pertaining to permits for that type of vehicle.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.