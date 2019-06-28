Former LSU baseball stars named starters for MLB All-Star Game

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former LSU baseball stars DJ LeMahieu and Alex Bregman were named American League starters for the 2019 All-Star Game.
LeMahieu, in his first season for the New York Yankees, leads the American League with .336 batting average. He will start at second base for the All-Star Game. Bregman, who currently leads the Houston Astros in homers (22) and RBI (52), will be the starting third baseman for the All-Star Game.
The MLB All-Star Game will be held on July 9 at Progressive Field in Cleveland. This will be the fifth straight year a former player from LSU has been chosen for the game.
This will be LeMahieu third All-Star appearance, his first with the New York Yankees. In 2015 and 2017 he was a National League All-Star with the Colorado Rockies, and he won three Golden Gloves and one MLB batting title during his nine-year career.
Bregman, will be representing the Houston Astros for a second straight season. He hit the game-winning homer in the midsummer classic and then was named the MVP.
LeMahieu, signed with the Chicago Cubs after her was drafted in the second round of the MLB Draft in 2009.
Bregman, was the second overall selection by the Houston Astros in the 2015 MLB Draft.
