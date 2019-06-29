First Alert Forecast: Rain chances and clouds keep us ‘cool’ this evening

Sunday expect a mix of sun and clouds to start the day as low pressure slides across the area. This will increase rain chances during the afternoon hours. Showers and storms are still forecast to be hit or miss and we’re not expecting as much rain as we saw today. Temperatures will also climb into the upper 80s through the afternoon and could potentially be cooler if your area sees one of those showers or storms move through. That chance for rain is at a 40% chance, but right now Sunday is not forecast to be a wash out. Overnight, we’ll see temperatures cool off into the low 70s.