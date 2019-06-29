First Alert Forecast: Rain chances and clouds keep us ‘cool’ this evening

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Through the rest of this afternoon expect cooler temperatures thanks to cloud cover sticking around! It may look gloomy, but at least temperatures are staying in the 70s through the rest of the evening! We do still have that chance for rain as some are still seeing rain at this time. If you are not experiencing rain, still keep that umbrella near by as we could see more showers and storms develop. Overnight temperatures don’t drop much only into the low 70s.
Sunday expect a mix of sun and clouds to start the day as low pressure slides across the area. This will increase rain chances during the afternoon hours. Showers and storms are still forecast to be hit or miss and we’re not expecting as much rain as we saw today. Temperatures will also climb into the upper 80s through the afternoon and could potentially be cooler if your area sees one of those showers or storms move through. That chance for rain is at a 40% chance, but right now Sunday is not forecast to be a wash out. Overnight, we’ll see temperatures cool off into the low 70s.
Monday rain chances are quite a bit lower, down to a 20% chance of an afternoon shower or storm. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds which means temperatures are going to be on the rise. We’ll hit the low 90s through the afternoon! Overnight temperatures fall into the 70s.
Tuesday that rain chances is back up as we see increased moisture from the Gulf move into our area. The chance for showers and storms becomes greater through the afternoon thanks to daytime heating. Keep the umbrella handy through the afternoon hours! On the plus side of storms, temperatures will be lower! We’ll reach the upper 80s through the afternoon.
Moisture lingers through Wednesday meaning we’ll see rain chances sticking around. We’ll see the same chance for some showers and storms through the day. This means cooler temperatures once again with highs sticking in the upper 80s through the afternoon.
Everyone is looking forward to Independence Day and celebrating with a good BBQ and I finally have some good news! Rain chances look quite a bit lower for Thursday with rain chances only at a 20% chance for a hit or miss shower through the afternoon. This chance means we could see a few showers and storms through the afternoon. Temperatures are going to reach the low 90s through the afternoon! Don’t forget the most important rule with that chance for an afternoon storm, “If thunder roars, head indoors!"
Into next weekend we’ll see summer like conditions with temperatures in the low 90s and that chance for an afternoon shower or storm.
Out in the tropics we’re not expecting development in the next 2 to 5 days as we have quite a bit of Saharan Dust over the Atlantic hindering any development. Thankfully, that Saharan dust is in the Atlantic and not near our area so we get a few days for our allergies to clear up!
