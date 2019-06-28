SWLA Arrest Report - June 27, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 27, 2019.
Phillip Dakota Stevens, 25, Dunedin, FL: Domestic abuse battery.
Patrick Otis Davis, 54, Lake Charles: Sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription (4 charges); in park after hours.
Jordan Phillip Prinzi, 35, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Raymond Paul Papillion, 63, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; possession of drug paraphernalia; theft under $1,000 with two or more previous convictions; trespassing.
Leslie James Chapman, 38, Iowa: Possession of stolen between $1,000 and $5,000; attempted theft under $1,000; first offense attempted possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); contempt of court; simple burglary.
Trisha Monique Olivier, 44, Westlake: Burglary (2 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sara Elizabeth Leger, 37, DeQuincy: Instate detainer.
Cartez Montreal Pickett, 28, Iowa: First offense battery of a dating partner; contempt of court.
Christain Blake Hagan, 20, Sulphur: Probation violation.
Christopher Paul Atwell, 41, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug.
Allen Joseph Fontenot, 39, Lake Charles: First degree rape; indecent behavior with juveniles.
David Lee Pitre, 30, Ragley: Instate detainer; burglary of an inhabited dwelling.
Tyrone Bradshaw, 52, Lake Charles: Federal detainer.
Robert Earl Davis III, 16, Lake Charles: Home invasion; armed robbery; armed robbery; instate detainer.
Alvin Charles Conaler, 67, Lake Charles: Theft between $1,000 and $5,000 (2 charges).
Seth Lee Barbery, 25, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon.
Russell Conrad Klegseth, 42, Lake Charles: Third offense DWI; careless operation; no drivers license.
